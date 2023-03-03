uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 6.28.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $65,349.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in uniQure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in uniQure by 7.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

