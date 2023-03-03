United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $244.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.14.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $2,194,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $2,194,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,176,866. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

