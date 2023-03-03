Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $138.97 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

