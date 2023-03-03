Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 517.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 923,535 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

