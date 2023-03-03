Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $32,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 392.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $7,604,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

