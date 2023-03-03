Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

