Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Amundi acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 136.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $308.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

