Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $49.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYAN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,241 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.