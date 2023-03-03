Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

