25,750 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

