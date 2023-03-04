61,368 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $46,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

