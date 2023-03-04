6,527 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly Trading Up 10.6 %

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,634 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.