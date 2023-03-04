Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 445.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $90.34 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09.

