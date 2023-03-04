ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.34 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

