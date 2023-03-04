AdaptHealth Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.00 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

