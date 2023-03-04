Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASTL opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.39%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

