Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

