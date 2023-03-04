Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 350,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,386,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 564,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,975. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

