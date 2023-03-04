Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,460 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.