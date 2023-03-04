Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $891,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

