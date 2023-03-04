Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,272,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

