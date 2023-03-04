Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

