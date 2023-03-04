Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 68,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

