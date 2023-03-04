AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $6.58 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

