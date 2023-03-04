AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.0% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.04 million, a PE ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

