AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stake Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 412.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

AMC Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $22.67 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

