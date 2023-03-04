American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,458,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading

