American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

AMSC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn acquired 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,848.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

