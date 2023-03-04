Analysts Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 144,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.