Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

