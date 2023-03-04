Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Sells $800,118.72 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

