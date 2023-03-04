Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

