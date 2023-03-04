Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.
Asure Software Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.