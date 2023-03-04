Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

