Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Avient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

