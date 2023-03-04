Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 212.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 274.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 170.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 256.00%.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

