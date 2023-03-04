Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

