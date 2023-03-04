Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

BSY opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

