Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

