BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.