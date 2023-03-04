BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $760.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CL King upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

