BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.