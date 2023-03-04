Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,992,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 555,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,787 shares of company stock worth $3,763,465 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.89.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

