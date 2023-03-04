Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

