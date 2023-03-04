BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 677,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRSP. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

