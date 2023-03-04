British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 57.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,325,000 after buying an additional 210,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

