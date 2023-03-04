Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.95. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.28%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

