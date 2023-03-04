Cadence Bank Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 571.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,306 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $2,553,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 7,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

