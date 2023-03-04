Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 3,000 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 199,842 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

