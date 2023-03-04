Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 3,000 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 199,842 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.9 %
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
