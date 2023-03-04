Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 600.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 2.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

