Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $113,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,982,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 349,506 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.35 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.